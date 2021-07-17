Amaravati, July 17 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced the nomination of chairpersons to 61 state-level corporations, with the Reddy community getting the lion's share of 13 bodies.

The government also named the heads of 66 district-level bodies, including urban development authorities and temple trusts.

Home Minister M Sucharita, BC Welfare Minister C V Krishna, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) S R K Reddy and others released the list of the names at a meeting here on Saturday afternoon.

"Social justice has been the guiding principle in the appointment of heads of various corporations.

Of the total, 77 posts were given to Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minorities, including 43 women," they claimed.

Some political leaders have also been appointed to head special bodies like the Sangeeta Nrutya (music and dance) Academy, Sahitya Academy and Nataka (theatre) Academy.

Appointments have been made at the district level like chairpersons for Rajamahendravaram and Eluru 'smart cities'.

The Godavari Eastern and Central Delta Boards were merged some time ago, but two heads have been appointed for them.

Interestingly, in the district-wise data sheet released by the ruling YSR Congress, there was a footnote saying, "Eastern and Central delta are merged into one, so one of them needs to be dropped."

For the key state bodies like Maritime Board, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, AP Tourism Development Corporation, Police Housing, Co-operative Central Bank, Sports Authority, Civil Supplies Corporation, Markfed, Irrigation Development Corporation and the State Road Transport Corporation, those from the Reddy community, including four women, have been made the chairpersons.

For the cash-rich AP Mineral Development Corporation, a Muslim has been appointed as the head.

Chairmen have been named for the newly created caste corporations for Reddy, Kamma and Kshatriya.

Two more advisors were named on Saturday for rural water supply and social justice.

