Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As part of the implementation of 'YSR Cheyutha' welfare scheme, the government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday entered into stage two partnerships with big corporate houses such as Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Allana.

"This partnership will help create a conducive business environment with end-to-end solutions comprising capital support, market linkages, skill enhancement, and technical support, thereby empowering women and ensuring sustainable income. The government has already onboarded AMUL, HUL, ITC, and P&G to support 'YSR Cheyutha' beneficiaries in the state for support in dairy and retail business ventures," the government of Andhra Pradesh said in a release.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Will Be Remembered for Contribution to IT Revolution, Panchayati Raj: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

'YSR Cheyutha' is the YSRCP government's welfare scheme for the welfare of women. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 18,750 will be given to beneficiaries for the next four years to around 25 lakh women in the age group of 45-60 years, belonging to SC/ST/BC/minority communities. The scheme was launched by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 12, aiming to channelise these funds into a sustained and long-term advantage by encouraging 'enterprising' among YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries.

Reliance retail will support this initiative by assisting the women Kirana store beneficiaries in the state by setting up Jiomartkirana stores that are digitally equipped and shall act as online stores. These stores will undergo internal and external branding under Jiomart.

Also Read | Streetwear vs High Fashion.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will support the YSR Cheyutha initiative through an innovative connecting platform that will establish a direct linkage between government and beneficiaries, enabling seamless implementation and monitoring.

Allana Group will support the Cheyutha beneficiaries in rearing buffalo, sheep, and goats and providing technical support on livestock rearing practices. The Allana group will also extend technical assistance to entrepreneurial women in establishing feed units and the retail sale of hygienic meat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)