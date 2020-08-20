Over the last few years, fashion brands and the fashion press have been hard-pressed to settle the divide between the bigger elephant in the room. A few noteworthy events bring this debacle into perspective.

Lately, Louis Vuitton declared its CEO for men's fashion would be Virgil Abloh. This news came with its share of ridicule and praise, owing to the reputation LV carries in high fashion and the tremendous respectful work of Virgil Abloh.

According to sites such as Cult Edge.com, his origins stem from streetwear, where he started as an outsider and driven by his imagination, he became less of a designer and more like a creative director, tossing and turning ideas until their influences recalibrate the method behind the madness.

Streetwear news noticed how his creative genius offers a lot to the potential of men's high fashion. His inclusive styles have blended the best of both worlds, bringing the youthful and energetic pump of streetwear to the elegant and exclusive display of high fashion.

On the other hand, fashion critics are raining over his parade because some of his work is derivative- some will say he's borrowed a bit or too much from some other particular designer. Vetements met the same hot iron in 2018 when he introduced the flashy aesthetic of streetwear to his style and brought the whole high fashion clothing industry to a turn.

A lot of fashion ideas in the present day can be traced to his evocative expression, but their prices are very steep, preventing many people from accessing the brand. You can't shoot them down for it, though, because they are still making designs worth every penny, and while at it, they are a step ahead of the rest.

However, what comes as a surprise is the announcement Gosha Rubchinsky made on his Instagram about bringing his brand to a close. He cited that he wishes to expand his horizons to other fashion hot spots.

This meant that there would be no more seasonal shows, as is the norm with high fashion events. His concern is embracing the freedom that streetwear offers, not to mention its immediacy and economic appeal.

Most of the appeal of high fashion comes from its exclusive collection of clothing, usually on sale in limited supply. The high profile events that have them on show run on a seasonal schedule such that you have only one fashion week for any summer, winter, or autumn, and the collections vary.

However, the fashion press has been pretty voiceless on the issue, and it remains a thorn in the flesh of high fashion. Leading publications like Vogue don't seem to have a chance at catching up with the pace of streetwear, which releases weekly drops and gives room for plenty of collaborations and frees designers from the constraints of seasonal schedules.

Based on these three individuals and their stories, it is clear that the line between fashion and streetwear is quickly thinning. Fashion seeks the hype and youthful appeal of streetwear, and streetwear needs the respect, authority, and credibility of fashion.

However, it seems to be quite a shame that the fashion press accepts the aesthetic appeal of streetwear, while streetwear press is unfairly criticizing the application of streetwear elements in the fashion industry.

Conclusion

As far as the yin and yang conflict between fashion and streetwear is concerned, the edges are slowly dissolving. Sooner or later, they will be sharing the same faces, and it is not going to matter much where you stand on the divide. As all things do, the trend will change too, and in a matter of months or years, the new normal is going to shake the cage all over again.