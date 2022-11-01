Amaravati, Nov 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday gave away YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2022 to individuals and various organisations for the significant contribution in their respective fields.

Congratulating the recipients, Harichandan said the awards, instituted in memory of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go a long way in inspiring people in serving the society.

Extending greetings to the recipients, Reddy said the awards are being presented to eminent organisations and individuals who worked and are still working selflessly for the upliftment of the society in various spheres.

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 eminent people and organisations received the YSR Achievement Awards. This is the second successive year that the awards were presented.

Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation, while Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

