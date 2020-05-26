India News | AP HC Notice to 49 Persons Including MP, Ex-MLA for Comments Against Its Orders

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to 49 persons, including YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, for allegedly commenting against the decisions of the high court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate Lakshmi Narayana, who brought the matter to the notice of the court, confirmed that development over the phone.

"Notices have been issued to 49 persons, including YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan. The leaders had allegedly made certain comments against the decisions of the high court in some cases," Narayana told ANI on Tuesday.

Narayana said that notices have been issued to those who made adverse comments on social media platforms against the judiciary and judges.

The YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government has been facing troubles in the High Court of the state in many issues. The High Court had last month quashed the state government's order introducing English medium in government schools.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged manhandling of Dr Sudhakar, a government anaesthetist, during his arrest for creating a "nuisance".

Some YSRCP leaders and its cadre had reportedly expressed their dissent with the court's decisions on social media platforms. (ANI)

