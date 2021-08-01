Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI): The daily coronavirus count went up in Andhra Pradesh as 2,287 cases were reported afresh in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, taking the gross to 19,68,462.

The latest bulletin said 2,430 people got cured, pushing the total recoveries to 19,34,048.

The cumulative toll rose to 13,395 after 18 more fatalities were reported in 24 hours.

The number of active cases slid to 21,019, the bulletin added.

East Godavari reported 410 fresh cases followed by Chittoor (377), Krishna (299), Guntur (231), SPS Nellore (187), Prakasam (185), Visakhapatnam (170), Kadapa (125) and West Godavari (123).

The remaining four districts added less than 60 new cases each.

Chittoor had four fresh fatalities, Krishna and SPS Nellore three each, East Godavari and Prakasam two each, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in 24 hours.

Four districts did not report any fresh Covid-19 toll.PTI DBV SS

