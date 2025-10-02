Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh on Thursday concluded a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the Board of the $180 bn Aerospace major Airbus, led by Chairman Rene Obermann and the President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

This is the first time the Airbus board has come to India and is exploring options on 'Make in India' and indigenisation.

Minister Lokesh delivered a strategic pitch and presented Andhra Pradesh's proposal to host a large, world-class aerospace manufacturing facility, anchored by Airbus and supported by co-located Tier 1 and Tier 2 vendors for end-to-end supply chain integration.

Andhra Pradesh offered ready-to-allot land parcels and a forward-looking aerospace policy designed to enable rapid project take-off, global-quality manufacturing, and technology transfer, positioning the state as an export-oriented aerospace hub.

In a post on X, Minister Lokesh said that they are building a world-class aerospace and defence ecosystem in Anantapur.

"'North sounds good.' Slightly more north is Anantapur...where we are building a world-class aerospace and defence ecosystem," he wrote.

The state invited Airbus to establish an integrated cluster where suppliers, MSMEs, and partners can operate alongside the main facility, thereby de-risking timelines, improving localisation, and delivering cost efficiency at scale.

Andhra Pradesh conveyed that several aerospace corridors are being developed, with multiple siting options available to match Airbus program needs, vendor clustering, logistics access, and expansion pathways.

Minister Lokesh travelled from Amaravati exclusively for this engagement, underscoring the administration's investor-first approach and commitment to fast-track clearances, single-window facilitation, and time-bound execution. Minister Lokesh spoke about brand CBN and the track record of Chandrababu Naidu in bringing world-class investments to the state.

He further spoke about AP's focus on 'speed of doing business' and fast approvals.

"Airbus represents the gold standard in global aerospace, and Andhra Pradesh is prepared to deliver a competitive home for complex manufacturing with full ecosystem support," said Minister Nara Lokesh.

"With ready land, a progressive policy, and corridor flexibility, we can localise, innovate, and scale for global programs from Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh further added.

The Andhra Pradesh government offered ready industrial land with plug-and-play enablement for anchor and vendor units, a progressive aerospace policy with targeted incentives, and MSME integration.

The government also offered multi-corridor flexibility aligned with airports, ports, and logistics routes, as well as single-window investor facilitation and time-bound approvals. Additionally, it provided industry-aligned talent and skilling through partnerships with leading institutions. (ANI)

