New Delhi/Amaravati, April 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Wednesday ordered the closure of a rice shop at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi after finding "serious irregularities" during a surprise inspection.

The minister observed that a 26-kg rice bag weighed only 25 kg, and the weighing machine was not functioning properly, which drew strong displeasure, said an official press release.

“There is a high percentage of broken grains in the rice, and the shop must be closed immediately due to its poor quality,” the minister said in the release.

He assured that a ration store would be established within a month to supply quality rice and essential commodities, the press release issued by the Civil Supplies Department added.

The AP Bhavan in the national capital is spread over 19.84 acres and includes suites for the Governor and Chief Minister, as well as accommodation, a canteen, and an auditorium.

