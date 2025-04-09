Kannur, April 9: A madrasa teacher in Kerala's Kannur was sentenced to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict was pronounced by a Taliparamba POCSO court on Tuesday. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, Muhammed Rafi, a native of Alakode, was convicted in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh. Man Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment for Raping Dalit Girl in 2018.

The court took into account that the accused had previously been involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Advocate Jose said. Further details are awaited.

