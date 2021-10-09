Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added another 629 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which now climbed to 20,56,628 on Saturday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state reported 797 recoveries and eight deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined to 8,134 after a total of 20,34,244 recoveries and 14,250 deaths, it said.

Chittoor district logged the highest 104 fresh cases, while eight districts recorded more than 20 cases each.

Four districts added less than 20 new cases each in 24 hours.

Prakasam district had three fresh fatalities, Krishna two, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

