Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI): For the second day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state's cumulative tally rose to 10.20 lakh.

The state also reported 4,421 recoveries and 37 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

So far, more than 1.59 crore tests have been completed that turned out 10,20,926 total positives.

The total recoveries increased to 9,31,839 and toll to 7,616 so far, leaving 81,471 active cases, the bulletin added.

Srikakulam district once again registered the highest number of 1,641 new cases in 24 hours, followed by Guntur 1,581, Chittoor 1,306 and Anantapuramu 1,066.

The remaining nine districts added between 292 and 909 each.

East Godavari and SPS Nellore districts reported six fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu and Chittoor four each, Srikakulam and West Godavari three each in a day.

Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram saw two deaths each and Prakasam one.

