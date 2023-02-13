New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Apollo Hospitals organised the 9th Edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) here on Monday.

The two days events will also continue on February 14 (Tuesday).

The conference was also a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder's Day, an annual event to pay tribute to the Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr Prathap C Reddy.

The International Health Dialogue addressed critical issues in patient safety, with global experts on the subject and more than 2,000 delegates from 30 countries.

With sessions around this year's theme of 'Dream, Design, Dare', the IPSC conference featured stalwarts like NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) India in their panel of esteemed speakers.

Founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru also addressed the virtual session at the International Health Dialogue.

Other Dignitaries like Geneva WHO Patient Safety Flagship Initiative, Head Dr Neelam Dhingra, The Joint Commission, USA Dr Jonathan Perlin President and CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ramsey Sime Darby Healthcare, Malaysia Dr Jacob Thomas also participated in the International Health Dialogue.

The panel of Transforming Healthcare with IT (THIT) included National Health Authority CEO Dr Basant Garg, Prof Ilona Kickbush, Founding Director and Chair, Global Health Centre, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, Prof. Nicolas Peters, Faculty of Medicine, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust London, Prof. Rifat Latifi, Former Health Minister, Republic of Kosovo, Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India, Shri Ram Kumar S, Additional Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Meghalaya, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Carsten Engel, Chief Executive Officer at International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) and other delegates.

"For decades, we have been at the forefront of ensuring that our patients receive treatment that is on par with the best available globally. Bringing the best of world-class healthcare to patients in India has always been our mission. The conference is our effort to encourage discussion and debate with the chance to address issues among all stakeholders effectively. We must remain updated on new developments and strategies to use modern technologies and AI to provide the best healthcare services possible," Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Prathap C Reddy said while addressing the event.

"This year's THIT's theme is centred on the "Butterfly effect in action', examining different aspects of Digital Health along with accompanying standards and policies. Different endorsing partners supported it and national organisations such as the National Health Authority (Government of India), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Medical Association, leading universities and several other Government organisations," the hospital official said in a statement.

It further said that organisations like WHO, IITs, AIIMS Delhi, Indian Institute of Science, faculty from several overseas universities and established MNCs also participated in the conference. Additionally, start-ups from Innovative Centres of Excellence working on Make in India for the world projects, encompassing Digital Health, also showcased their products.

While Apollo Hospitals Group Vice Chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy said that the hospital anticipates a result in which the recommendations made are incorporated into the national policy to enhance patient safety and use innovative technology to achieve cost-effective health results that are advantageous to all stakeholders in the country's healthcare industry

"The International Patient Safety Conference provides a forum for all interested parties to discuss best practices for enhancing patient safety, which is a crucial component of healthcare delivery. Whilst the THIT conference provides a platform for healthcare and IT entrepreneurs, professionals and students to get insights into how the healthcare business is getting disrupted by medical technology and innovation and the necessity to keep up with this transition," she added.

The IPSC conference was organised, in partnership with leading organisations, including Joint Commission International (JCI), the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA), the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), Astron HealthCare Consultants and others.

Adding further on the twin conferences, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Sangita Reddy said that patient safety and digital health should be highly considered as the country moves closer to achieving universal health coverage.

"As India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, patient safety and digital health should be highly considered. The twin conferences aim to foster discussion around healthcare policy and create a detailed framework for building a more secure and effective ecosystem for healthcare delivery incorporating the latest technologies to bring healthcare within everyone's reach," Reddy said.

During the conference, the International Patient Safety Awards were presented to recognise excellence in various categories, including Digital Innovation, Patient and Family Collaboration, Culture of Safety Design, Quality / Patient Safety beyond Accreditation, Patient Safety and Medication Safety.

Apollo Hospitals Group, founded in 1983 and Apollo TeleHealth, established in 1999, are Asia's foremost trusted integrated healthcare group and the largest and oldest multi-speciality telemedicine network, respectively. The presence of Apollo Hospitals includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals, 5200+ Pharmacies, over 250 Primary Care clinics and 1300+ Diagnostic centres, 800+ Telemedicine Centres, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell and genetic research.

For nearly 4 decades, the Apollo Hospitals Group has been touching millions of lives, continuously excelling and maintaining leadership in medical Innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services. Apollo Tele Health offers a series of services to a wide array of populations across the globe using modern Telehealth technologies in cost-effective and convenient ways. Ask Apollo is a virtual consult service from Apollo TeleHealth which connects millions of patients to Asia's most advanced healthcare network via video, voice call, and email. (ANI)

