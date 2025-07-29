Motihari (Bihar), July 29 (PTI) In Bihar, not just a four-legged canine, but even an inanimate tractor seems to be vying for a residence certificate.

After the now well-known 'dog babu' gaffe of rural Patna, it has now come to light that in far-off East Champaran district, an application had been moved in the name of one 'Sonalika Tractor', claiming descent from 'Swaraj Tractor' and 'Car Devi'.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor Got Support of Many Nations but Not Congress’: PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack at Opposition in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

However, Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat made it clear that the online application dated July 17 was never entertained and a manhunt has been launched for the mischief monger, who had also affixed, to the application, photograph of a well-known Bhojpuri actress.

"The application was rejected by the Circle Officer of Kotwa as soon as it was received. But the matter also involves the wrongful use of a photograph downloaded, apparently, from the internet. Hence, a case has been lodged at the police station concerned", said the SP.

Also Read | Fact Check: Does Income Tax Bill 2025 Propose Hike in LTCG Tax on LLPs? IT Department Rejects News Reports, Says No Change in Tax Rates.

He added that, "No certificate has been issued against the application. We are now trying to track down the user through the IP address. When caught, he will face action under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and IT Act".

Earlier, in Masaurhi, on the outskirts of the state capital, a certificate had been issued in the name of 'dog babu', born to 'kutta babu' and 'kutiya devi', much to the embarrassment of the administration, which got it promptly annulled.

Moreover, besides lodging of an FIR, a computer operator was sacked for unmindfully forwarding the application and suspension was recommended for the revenue department official who heedlessly went on to issue the certificate.

The episode was lapped up by those opposing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which accepts residence certificates, but not Aadhaar cards and ration cards, from voters.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)