New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress-led Opposition for ‘giving a clean chit’ to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack and mocked the grand old party for not supporting India’s war on terror. Brushing aside Congress's claims of India’s foreign policy failure, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that none of the countries voiced any opposition to India’s military strikes against Pakistan.

“Out of 193 countries, only three countries supported Pakistan either through dialogue or by other means. All nations and organisations, including BRICS and others, supported India’s military strikes and war on terror,” PM Modi told the house. ‘Congress Now Dependent on Pakistan for Political Issues’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack at Congress-Led Opposition During Operation Sindoor

#WATCH | Operation Sindoor | PM Narendra Modi says, "A lot was said here on India’s Foreign Policy. There were discussions on global support too...We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress." pic.twitter.com/QQmk2RTzRC — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Further mocking the grand old party, PM Modi said, “We got the support of countrymen, support of countries, but it is unfortunate the armed forces didn’t get the support of the Congress party.” PM Modi claimed that the grand old party gloated over the Pahalgam terror attack, hoping that it would allow them to target him and corner the government.

“They were trying to score political points at the cost of loss of innocent lives. They lowered the morale of the armed forces and undermined their valour,” PM Modi said. He further said that information and narratives play a key role in today’s warfare strategy and cautioned against using technology to undermine the armed forces and misguide the public on issues of national importance. PM Modi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate: Made in India Drones and Missiles Wreaked Havoc in Pakistan, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Doubling down his attack, PM Modi accused the grand old party of being hand in glove with Pakistan and said, “Today, Congress is bereft of issues and is forced to draw agenda from outside.” He said that Congress leaders have repeatedly demanded proof and evidence of India’s surgical strikes, but sensing public backlash, it changed tack and went to claim that such strikes happened in the Congress regime too.

“It’s good that they didn’t seek similar credit like Operation Sindoor because such air strikes never happened before,” he said, taunting the Opposition. He said that Congress wants a reason to oppose the government’s decisions even at the cost of national security and also highlighted its ‘disdain’ for the armed forces. “There is a negativity towards armed forces; it’s an old Congress habit of finding faults in their action,” he said.

