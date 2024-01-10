India News | ArcelorMittal to Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site at Hazira by 2029

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 11:40 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | ArcelorMittal to Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site at Hazira by 2029

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Hit by Ball From Another Match, Elderly Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Matunga.

He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done the 'bhumi puja' for the first phase of the plant in 2021 and the construction is going on as per schedule for commissioning in 2026, Mittal said.

Also Read | Telangana Train Derailment Video: Five Injured After Three Coaches of Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Station in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
nmen Storm Television Studio During Live Broadcast As State Of Emergency Declared; Several Arrested" /> Ecuador: Gunmen Storm Television Studio During Live Broadcast As State Of Emergency Declared; Several Arrested
Close
Search

India News | ArcelorMittal to Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site at Hazira by 2029

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 11:40 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | ArcelorMittal to Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site at Hazira by 2029

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Hit by Ball From Another Match, Elderly Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Matunga.

He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done the 'bhumi puja' for the first phase of the plant in 2021 and the construction is going on as per schedule for commissioning in 2026, Mittal said.

Also Read | Telangana Train Derailment Video: Five Injured After Three Coaches of Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Station in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
India Women vs Australia Women
200K+ searches
Chelsea
50K+ searches
Echo
10K+ searches
Crude oil
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google Trends Google Trends
India Women vs Australia Women
200K+ searches
Chelsea
50K+ searches
Echo
10K+ searches
Crude oil
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot