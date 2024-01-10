India News | ArcelorMittal to Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site at Hazira by 2029

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done the 'bhumi puja' for the first phase of the plant in 2021 and the construction is going on as per schedule for commissioning in 2026, Mittal said.

