Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) engaged armed infiltrators in a brief gunfight and thwarted their attempt to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) here, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB, the spokesman said.

He said BSF troops challenged the miscreants who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts (of gunfire) towards them due to which they ran back. Search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing (incriminating) was recovered,” the spokesman said.

