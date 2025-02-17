Baripada (Odisha), Feb 17 (PTI) Forest officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha have arrested an armed poacher from Baldiha area, an officer said.

The accused, hailing from Kuliana in the district, was apprehended on Sunday.

He was produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Baripada, on Monday and sent to judicial custody after rejection of his bail.

A country-made gun and explosive substances were also recovered from his possession, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

