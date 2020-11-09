Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army on Monday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition near Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch Ramesh Kumar Angral said that four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and automatic grenade launcher (AGL) were recovered from the site.

Also Read | Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

He said initial inputs suggest that these arms and ammunition were smuggled by the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"Four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, UBGL, AGL and other items were recovered, which were hidden under boulders. As per the initial inputs, these items were sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba for the purpose of usage in the valley," he said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami to be Questioned Daily for 3 Hours in Taloja Jail, Alibaug Court Grants Permission to Crime Branch.

"We are not ruling out the possibility that during ceasefire violation these arms have been smuggled from across the border. We do operations from time to time to recover arms and narcotics so that area remains peaceful," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)