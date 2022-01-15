New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Army Day, a customary parade was held at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi that was inspected by the Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Meanwhile, General MM Naravane presented awards and unit citations. Sena medals were conferred on Major Anil Kumar and Major Mahinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Saturday released a video showcasing the valour of the forces on the occasion of Army Day.

Earlier on Saturday, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.

The armed forces chiefs also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

He had taken the mantle from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah also wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of the Army Day.

Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Indian Army, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution towards national safety. (ANI)

