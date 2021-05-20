Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday distributed food to the needy people outside Government Medical College in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

All dhabas, hotels, restaurants are completely closed as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Union Territory, and this endeavour of the Army has won the praises of the residents of the area.

Sukh Raj Sharma an attendee of a hospital patient said, " I welcome this initiative of the Army. I am thankful to the Army as they are working hard for us in these difficult times. The Army gives all facilities to us here. My wife is admitted with COVID-19 and she has a chest infection. The Army gives us meals three times a day and also transports oxygen cylinders in their own vehicles."

"They also donate blood when necessary. Be it on the borders and or inside the country their services are unparalleled," he added.

"In view of COVID-19, we have started this food drive to provide meals to the needy here. We distribute 100 meals per day," said Subedar Sham Pal.

Mohammad Mustafa said, "I came with a patient. The army gives us food and takes good care of us. I am very thankful to them."

Mohammad Bashir thanking the forces said, "I am an attendee of a patient in this hospital. The Army gives us food and ration."

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory on Wednesday reported 3,969 new COVID cases and 62 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 50925, recoveries at 1,97,701 and total fatalities at 3,293. (ANI)

