Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) An army jawan was arrested for allegedly leaking confidential information to a Pakistani agent, an intelligence official said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old jawan, Akash Maharia, is a resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan and is posted in Sikkim.

He came in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agent through social media and shared confidential information with him, the official said.

He said the accused was arrested Saturday night following interrogation by intelligence agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)