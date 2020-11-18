Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) An Army officer was injured in an accidental grenade blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The captain suffered minor injuries and was shifted to the Army hospital in Rajouri for treatment, they said.

The blast took place at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector, they added.

