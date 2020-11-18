Gujarat, November 18: In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, 11 people died and 17 were left injured in a collision between two trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara. PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident."Gujarat Road Accident: 11 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident: PM Narendra Modi (File photo) https://t.co/PHfeNBrBCJ pic.twitter.com/Wfi0DtRzFo — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani expressed his condolences. He said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).