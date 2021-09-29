Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps led all ranks on Wednesday in paying tributes to a soldier who died in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"The GoC, Chinar Corps and all ranks laid wreath on the mortal remains of the braveheart, Naik Dharmendra Kumar Singh of the EME, posted with the Sikh Regiment, at the Chinar Corps War Memorial," a defence spokesperson said here.

He said Singh was detailed for duty when a part of an operational track broke due to a small landslide and an Army truck fell off the edge down into a deep valley, leading to the soldier's death on the spot at Gugaldhar on Monday.

Singh (36), who had joined the Army in 2008, hailed from Bihar's Rohtas district. He is survived by his wife.

His mortal remains will be taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the defence spokesperson said.

