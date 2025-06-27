New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The armed forces on Friday paid tribute to Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw on his death anniversary and said he remains an enduring symbol of courage, integrity and strategic brilliance.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in a post on X also shared a clip extolling the legendary officer's legacy.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Ghulam Nabi Azad-Led Democratic Progressive Azad Party Leader Quit DRAP, Return to Congress.

"Remembering Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, MC #SamBahadur on his 17th death anniversary. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, Sam Bahadur's visionary leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and his unwavering commitment to military excellence continue to inspire generations," it said.

India's first Field Marshal remains an enduring symbol of "courage, integrity and strategic brilliance. His legacy lives on. #SamBahadur", the HQ IDS added.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe: Parliamentary Committee To Grill Boeing and Air India Executives, DGCA Officials; Sources Say 'Multiple Shortcomings' Matter of Concern.

The Indian Army also paid homage to Sam Bahadur as he was popularly called.

A grand convention centre of the Army in Delhi Cantonment area is named after him.

His images and speeches still inspire both men and women in uniform and civilians to do their best for the country.

"Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, fondly known as Sam Bahadur, was the 8th #COAS and the 1st Field Marshal of the #IndianArmy. The architect of India's victory in the 1971 War, his legacy continues to inspire. #IndianArmy pays homage on his death anniversary," the Army said in a post on X and also shared a photo of him and one of his famous quotes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)