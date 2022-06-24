Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) The army on Friday paid tributes to decorated soldier Naib-Subedar Chunni Lal on the 15th anniversary of his martyrdom in the Bhaderwah belt of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lal had laid down his life in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on June 24, 2007.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

He was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, Veer Chakra and Sena Medal for his heroic deed.

Brigadier Pranab Misra, Commander of 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Commanding Officer 4-RR Col Rajat Parmar, his parents and wife, and district officials among others laid wreaths on Lal's statue at Chunni Lal Park Bhara monument, which the army has built in memory of the braveheart.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,447 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

"It's our duty to help you and mitigate any of the problems you are facing. You only need to report them at the local unit as the army is always there for you," Brigadier Misra told Lal's family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)