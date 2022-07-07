Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The blast occurred in Dallan sector, leaving Tanveer Hussain injured, they said.

He was admitted to the military hospital at Poonch for treatment, they said.

