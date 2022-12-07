Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Wednesday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario in the Jammu region.

The meeting comes a day after the Army officer visited Sunderbani and Pallanwala areas along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector and complimented all ranks for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness on the borders and security of the hinterland, officials said.

An official spokesperson said Lt Gen Singh met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the prevailing security scenario.

Meanwhile, several other delegations and individuals including a former legislator also met the Lt Governor and discussed their issues with him, an official spokesman said.

Former Member of Legislative Council from Poonch Pardeep Sharma put forth the demands of people and discussed other development projects in his district, he said.

He said the Lt Governor assured him of redressal of all genuine issues.

A three-member delegation of Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Shatabdi Samaroh Samiti discussed with the Lt Governor issues pertaining to promotion, propagation and preservation of Sanskrit language in J-K, besides the welfare of Sanskrit students and scholars, the spokesman said.

Similarly, he said a delegation of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust led by its general secretary Diksha Kalhuria apprised Sinha about their endeavours for the education of children from marginalised sections and the welfare of the people.

The members of the delegation also presented a portrait of General Zorawar Singh to the Lt Governor, he added.

The spokesman said the Lt Governor appreciated the noble work being done by the members of the Trust and assured all possible support to them.

