Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) The Tiger Division undertook an expedition to the Sari Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Barot Valley to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, an official on Sunday said.

The expedition was flagged off earlier on Friday from the revered Tiger War Memorial by Tiger Division GOC Major General Mukesh Bhanwala after paying homage to the unwavering spirit of the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1965 war, PRO Defence said.

Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

A team from the Fiery Fifteen battalion of the Indian Army conducted this trekking expedition to Sari Pass, he added.

As the nation marks the 60th anniversary of Operation Riddle (Indo-Pak War 1965), this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism and selfless service that epitomise the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces, the PRO said.

Also Read | Bike Taxi Ban in Karnataka: Riders Hold Hunger Protest, Write Open Letter to CM Siddaramaiah.

The expedition team en route interacted with school children, youth, veterans and Veer Naris, infusing the spirit of patriotism and belongingness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)