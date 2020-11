Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Around 20 passengers on-board a bus injured after it overturned near Sirdharpur village on Saturday night.

The bus was coming from Delhi and was heading to Bahraich.

It was carrying around 82 passengers. (ANI)

