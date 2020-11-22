New Delhi, November 22: The air quality in parts of the national capital continued to be in 'poor' and 'very poor' category on Sunday. According to Central Pollution Control Board, the Air quality in Punjabi Bagh remained in 'Poor' category and recorded an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 260. The IMD has predicted fog and mist in morning today. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh at 11:30 AM today via video conferencing.

In Haryana, two persons were arrested for making fake COVID-19 test reports in Gurugram. Amandeep Chauhan, Drug Controller Officer says, "Few people have even travelled to US after taking fake negative certificates from here. Some people got positive reports to get leave."

In Mumbai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti Singh yesterday and recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both places. Both of them accepted consumption of Ganja.