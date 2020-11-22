With 45,209 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Total active cases at 4,40,962. Total discharged cases at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh & her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa being taken to hospital for medical examination. They have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Mizoram reports 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 3,647. A total of 3157 discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease, death toll 5. Active cases stand at 485.
Delhi: Air quality in Punjabi Bagh remains in 'Poor' category, records an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 260 as per Central Pollution Control Board. IMD forecasts 'Fog/mist in morning & partly cloudy sky later' with min temperature of 7° Celsius & max of 24° Celsius in Delhi today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur & Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh at 11:30 AM today via video conferencing.
In Haryana, two persons were arrested for making fake COVID-19 test reports in Gurugram. Amandeep Chauhan, Drug Controller Officer says, "Few people have even travelled to US after taking fake negative certificates from here. Some people got positive reports to get leave."
In Mumbai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti Singh yesterday and recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both places. Both of them accepted consumption of Ganja.