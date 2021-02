Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Around six people were killed on Saturday morning when the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannuaj.

The incident took place in Talgram area of the district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

