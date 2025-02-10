New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at eight railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

He inspected arrangements at the Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday.

Vaishnaw said, "Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at 8 railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Along with the state administration, everything is being done in a very coordinated way. Yesterday, 330 trains left Prayagraj Junction and even today trains are running in an orderly manner. If someone tries to spread rumours, we don't want to listen to them. Everything is going on in a systematic manner."

Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Executive Director, Dilip Kumar said, "We have deployed more than 13,000 railway personnel at the various railway stations in the Sangam Kshetra. Special trains are also being run as per requirement. Yesterday, 12 and half lakh devotees departed in 330 trains. Today also, more than 140 trains have already been operated. 1200 CCTV cameras have been installed. The monitoring is being done on 5 levels. Control rooms have been established at all stations to monitor the CCTV feed. There are CCTVs that also have face-recognition technology and Artificial Intelligence."

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

After taking the holy dip, President Murmu offered prayers at Triveni Sangam--which is a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The President was received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival at Prayagraj earlier today.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Prayagraj," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, taking to X.

Following her arrival, President Murmu fed migratory birds at Triveni Sangam.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

