Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) IAS officer Vinay Choubey on Friday moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging his arrest and prosecution initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB had on May 20 arrested the 1999-batch senior officer in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam in the state.

The officer has been accused of causing Rs 38-crore loss to the state exchequer by indulging in corrupt practices.

Choubey filed a petition for quashing the criminal proceedings and the FIR, and also challenged his arrest by the ACB.

The IAS officer mentioned in his petition that he has been falsely implicated in the case, and there is no evidence against him.

Choubey was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar after a special court on May 20 remanded him to judicial custody till June 3.

He was arrested after hours of interrogation by the ACB, which has been inquiring into the allegation of irregularities in excise policy during his tenure as secretary of the excise department.

Choubey has held several key posts, including secretary to the CM and principal secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj.

The Jharkhand government has alleged that he indulged in corrupt practices and did not follow norms in selecting placement agencies to operate liquor shops and its sales.

The ACB team had arrested Choubey, the former managing director of the Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Ltd, after a thorough investigation and lodging an FIR.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, has been demanding a CBI investigation against Choubey, claiming that the state ACB action is an eyewash.

