Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours of Friday, was brought to ESI Hospital in Joka for medical examination.

He has been arrested in a case of alleged corruption in PDS ration distribution in the state. The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

"West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution," the agency stated in an official release.

"I am the victim of a grave conspiracy," the arrested minister was heard telling media persons while he was being escorted out of his Salt Lake residence.

The ED has been carrying out searches in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Shashi Panja on Thursday slammed the central government on ED raids on its party's minister.

Shashi Panja told ANI "There is no other definition of this other than vendetta politics. Maa Durga will show them the true path. Ever since the BJP lost in West Bengal in 2021, we have seen that they have started target politics. This will continue till 2024, we are ready."

"TMC is not making any excuses. If you want to investigate then do it, but this investigation never ends because they have political objectives behind them. The media reaches there and shows that the ride lasted for such a long time. This is their attempt to malign the image" she alleged.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said that raids by the Enforcement Directorate at Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick should have taken place much earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar took a swipe at the TMC leader saying that people like him should be kept in jail.

"This (raids) should have happened much earlier. Such people should be kept in jail," he said. (ANI)

