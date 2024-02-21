Itanagar, Feb 21 (PTI) A body promoting mountaineering and a destitute shelter home were among several organisations of Arunachal Pradesh, that were conferred State Awards on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department was also awarded for supplying medicines via drones in inaccessible areas of the hilly northeastern state at a function held at Raj Bhavan.

Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya also received the award for her philanthropic services to orphans and destitute people in the state through her organisation.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik conferred State Awards and Chief Minister's Award for excellence in public administration to individuals, organisations and government departments.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Rama Krishna Mission, Deepak Nabam Living Home, the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust were the organisations that got the State Gold Medals.

NIMAS has started the Har Shikhar Tiranga" mission, an endeavour of its Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, in which a team of the institute scales the highest peaks of all 28 states of India and hoists the national flag at each summit.

Border Affairs Secretary Rajeev Takuk, senior medical officer of Arunachal Bhavan in New Delhi Dr S K Singh and chairperson of Oju Welfare Association Ratan Anya were among the individuals who also got the gold medal.

In the Chief Minister's Award for excellence in public administration, the awardees include the Rural Development Department for the rural livelihood mission, the Water Resources Department for its multipurpose water conservation project and the deputy commissioner's office of Lower Dibang Valley district for improving maternal and child health.

As many as 18 individuals including a woman organisation, were among the state silver medal awardees for the year 2023.

The governor congratulated the awardees and conveyed his good wishes to them. He said that the deeds of the awardees will inspire their peers and other citizens in the State.

“Honoured to be among the achievers today who were awarded with the State Gold and Silver medals including Chief Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration,” Pema Khandu said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)