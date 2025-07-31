Itanagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh is bracing for a wet start to August, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across many districts over the next seven days.

The Meteorological Centre here predicted widespread rainfall in both the western and eastern parts of the state.

As per the district-wise forecast from July 31 to August 6, regions such as Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, and Kamle can expect consistent rainfall, ranging from scattered to fairly widespread occurrences.

Similar trends are expected in Papum Pare, West Siang, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and other areas in the central zone, where thundershowers are likely to accompany the rain.

The eastern districts, including Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Tirap and Changlang, are also likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread showers, particularly during the first half of the week.

Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley may also experience intense rain, raising concerns about water-logging and localised flooding.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations.

Notably, Longding district registered a significant 59.0 mm of rain, followed closely by Tawang (11.5 mm), Mukto in Tawang (11.0 mm), and Seppa in East Kameng (10.4 mm).

Moderate rainfall was also recorded in places such as Tezu (5.2 mm), Namsai (5.6 mm), and Miao (3.4 mm).

Despite some areas such as Ziro, Boleng, and Dirang registering no rainfall, officials caution that conditions remain conducive for precipitation. The IMD also categorises the rainfall intensity using terms like 'isolated', 'scattered', 'fairly widespread', and 'widespread', based on the percentage of stations reporting rainfall, ranging from 1 to over 75 per cent.

