Itanagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Altogether 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the G20 Research, Innovation, Initiative, Gathering (RIIG) meeting here in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The event, being organised by the union science & technology department, is among the 200 G20-related meetings in over 50 cities across India in 32 work streams.

The conference will be held behind closed doors.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Raj Bhavan on Friday expressed hope that the G20 meeting will be successful.

He said that the event has brought the spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh and it will facilitate enhanced development of the state.

“The visit of delegates provides a unique opportunity to showcase our rich tradition & culture; tourism potential and development initiatives. We should aim to draw investment for our state through visiting delegates,” Khandu said in a tweet.

The capital city of the northeastern state wears a new look with roads being renovated and several buildings painted afresh.

A new lighting mechanism has also been installed in various locations of Itanagar.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an inter-governmental forum comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

