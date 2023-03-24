Agra, March 24: A school headmaster in the Farrukhabad district's primary school allegedly molested girls. On Tuesday, he came to school drunk and physically assaulted many girls. The girls went to complain, and it came to the notice of 'Basic Shiksha Adhikari' (BSA). The headmaster has been suspended immediately.

This is not the first time that the headmaster is behaving like this. Last year in August also, he was caught half-naked inside the school premises. When confronted, he behaved insanely and hence was suspended by the administration. This year on January 20, he was reinstated by the BSA.

The parents of the victims have registered an FIR at Amritpur Police Station. The police have started the investigation. However, the 40-year-old headmaster has been absconding. A case has been registered under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) under Pocso Act. The police have asked all the victims to get their statements recorded, "following which further action will be taken". Allahabad High Court Says Rape and Molestation Cases Under POCSO Act Can't Be Quashed Based on Compromise Between Victim and Accused.

The angry people of the village approached the state education officer Anoop Singh. Some villagers have also informed senior persons in the state administration department. Maharashtra Shocker: Pregnant Woman Assaulted, Molested Inside Moving Train in Thane; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in the Times of India, "The headmaster has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry against him has been initiated, said BSA Lal ji Yadav.

