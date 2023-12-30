Itanagar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a new commission for protection of child rights, with Ratan Anya as its chairperson, officials said.

Anya assumed charge of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) at its office in Naharlagun on Friday, they said.

Also Read | NewsClick Row: Delhi Police Question Activist Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai (Watch Video).

She will lead a six-member team of the commission.

"Anya has long years of experience and association in the field of child rights, which will benefit (APSCPCR)," an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Departments Not To Buy Diesel and Petrol Vehicles From January 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)