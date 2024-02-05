Aalo (Arunachal Pradesh), Feb 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district has achieved the significant milestone of providing 100% tap drinking water connection to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an official said.

All 117 villages in the district now have tap drinking water connections, he added.

Also Read | India vs Bharat: Rename Country As Bharat, Demands BJP Member Satyapal Singh in Lok Sabha.

During a function organised by the public health engineering and water supply department in Aalo on Monday, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini encouraged the village water management committees (VWMCs) to take care of JJM infrastructure.

Jini, who also serves as advisor to the law and justice and parliamentary affairs minister, emphasised the importance of preserving and protecting the catchment areas of the water source.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Quash Summons Against Arvind Kejriwal in Defamation Case for Re-Tweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s Post in 2018.

West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage urged VWMC members to monitor the quality of water and congratulated the department for its achievement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)