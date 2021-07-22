Itanagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government Thursday called for adoption of additional measures like extension of curfew hours in nine districts which have recorded coronavirus positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the past week.

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan in an order said that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the districts, the State Health Task Force (SHTF) advised adoption of the additional measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Among the nine districts, Kurung Kumey recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 21.1 per cent in the past week, followed by the Capital Complex Region (15.9), Tawang and Kamle with 13.1 per cent, Lohit (12.9), Siang (12.2), Longding (11.9), Kra Daadi (10.7) and Dibang Valley with ten per cent respectively.

Accordingly, curfew timing in the nine districts has been extended from 3 pm to 5 am which will come into force from July 25.

“All offices, shops and establishments will function till 1.30 pm, with the exception of the exempted categories. After 1.30 pm, office staff will continue working from home,” the order said.

The order also directed the respective deputy commissioners to issue separate district specific order and continue monitoring the district positivity rates, active caseloads and bed occupancy ratio.

“The additional measures may be lifted if the positivity rate is maintained below ten per cent for a week, in due consultation with the health department,” the order added.

