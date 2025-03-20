Itanagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has inaugurated the 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial at Adi Pasi in Upper Siang district.

The memorial commemorates the bravery of Adi warriors from Pasi Village, who defended their homeland against a British expedition during the third Anglo-Abor War of 1893-94.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Mein described the occasion as historic and emotional, honouring the unsung heroes who resisted colonial rule, an official communiqué informed here.

The deputy chief minister emphasised that the war memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to their sacrifices, embedding their contributions in the history of India's freedom movement.

Mein commended the local community for constructing the memorial through their contributions, calling it an inspiration for other communities.

Highlighting the deep connection between state's people and their land, the deputy chief minister stressed the importance of balancing development with environmental preservation.

"True progress is measured not just by infrastructure and industry, but by how well we protect our forests, rivers, and biodiversity," he said, emphasising sustainable development to ensure future generations inherit a thriving environment.

The deputy chief minister called on the people of the state to take pride in their cultural heritage, preserving traditional knowledge, languages and customs.

"Our festivals, rituals and traditions define us. Just as our ancestors defended their land with courage, we must safeguard our identity and resources with equal dedication," he remarked.

Addressing concerns over development projects, Mein spoke about the significance of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project and the challenges posed by China's proposed 60,000 megawatt dam over the Yarlung Tsangpo River. PTI UPL

