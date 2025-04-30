Itanagar, Apr 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised the critical role of automation in ensuring good governance, stating that the adoption of artificial intelligence tools can greatly enhance efficiency in record-keeping, data analysis and real-time planning.

Parnaik, while speaking at session on the use of AI tools, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘viksit Bharat' driven by strategic use of technology.

“Arunachal Pradesh, too can aspire to become a 'viksit Arunachal' by laying a strong foundation through AI integration,” the governor said, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Highlighting the advantages of AI, Parnaik noted its speed and accuracy in delivering results. He also pointed out that while individual departments function efficiently, there are persistent challenges in inter-departmental coordination.

Technology, he said, can be instrumental in analysing these gaps and creating structured, tech-enabled governance.

The governor identified several key areas where AI could make a meaningful impact, including anti-drug operations, real-time monitoring of infrastructure projects such as road construction, and improved administrative oversight.

He urged ministers and senior officers to adopt a bottom-up approach to automation, starting at the district level.

“As an enabler, I will continue my mission to promote automation,” Parnaik said.

