Itanagar, May 10 (PTI) To foster unity and clarity following Operation Sindoor, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday hosted a 'Sarva Dharma Meet' at the Raj Bhavan here.

Representatives from various religious communities - indigenous, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian faiths, along with members of civil society, educators, and intellectuals, attended the meeting.

The initiative sought to address concerns and bring together various communities in the aftermath of the operation.

During the interaction, the governor explained that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a direct response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. He emphasised that the operation was executed with precision and restraint, targeting only terrorist camps across nine locations.

Parnaik made it clear that the operation was not an act of retaliation, but a necessary step to protect citizens and ensure national security.

He highlighted the strong collaboration between political and military leadership, noting that the guidance from the highest levels had been decisive.

The governor reaffirmed India's commitment to the values of humanism, which will continue to guide the nation in its pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Drawing on his extensive military experience, Parnaik, who previously led the Northern Command as chief, assured the gathering that the armed forces conducted the operation with careful consideration.

The operation was planned to avoid civilian casualties or damage to military assets while sending a firm message that India would not tolerate terrorism.

He further explained that Pakistani forces had targeted religious institutions in an attempt to create discord among Indian communities, but the vigilance of India's armed forces successfully thwarted these attacks.

Reassuring citizens, Parnaik clarified that India did not initiate aggression, and that the global community had recognised India's right to self-defence. He pointed out that international support for India's actions reflects the world's understanding that security is a prerequisite for lasting peace.

The governor urged everyone to remain alert against misinformation and continue promoting communal harmony. He expressed confidence that the people's unity and wisdom would prevail over divisive narratives.

Parnaik also emphasised the importance of understanding the role of the armed forces.

The governor praised the deep-rooted patriotism of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, recalling their unwavering support for the armed forces during the 1962 Sino-India War.

He noted that this spirit of nationalism continues to make Arunachal Pradesh an integral and proud part of the nation.

