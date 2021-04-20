Itanagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, including seven security personnel and a health worker, pushing the tally to 17,052, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The landlocked state now has 176 active cases, while 16,820 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The death toll remained at 56.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 72, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (40), East Siang (14) and West Kameng (13), among others, the official said

A total of 4,21,131 samples have been tested so far in Arunachal Pradesh, including 1,162 on Monday.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 1,78,493 people have been inoculated thus far since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has also made it mandatory for those entering the state to undergo rapid antigen tests in case they do not possess recent negative certificates or documents of vaccination.

