Wakro (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, held in celebration of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet at Wakro in Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday.

He lauded the efforts of Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group, and Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, experts, and volunteers working to preserve Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity.

Also Read | Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss of Lives in 'Kaveri Travels' Bus Tragedy, Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured.

He commended their endeavours to celebrate the region's butterfly diversity and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable livelihood avenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein said, "Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events such as the Namdapha Butterfly Meet and Ziro Butterfly Meet have inspired awareness and conservation efforts across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here at Wakro, especially among the youth who are emerging as true custodians of biodiversity."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Highlighting the State Government's focus on sustainable tourism, the Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to develop a Nature Trail in Kamlang, along with an Angling Spot nearby, to promote responsible tourism and empower local communities.

He observed that such initiatives would foster a balance between progress and preservation.

He further shared his long-term vision for the creation of a Butterfly Park in a feasible and remote location of Arunachal Pradesh, a dedicated space for research, conservation, and eco-tourism, designed with ecological sensitivity in mind.

Underscoring Arunachal's incredible natural wealth, Mein further said that 582 butterfly species have been recorded so far, with many new species being discovered regularly, reaffirming the State's exceptional biodiversity.

Besides conservation, Mein emphasised the need to focus on the holistic growth of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, "The upcoming Sunrise Festival in Anjaw, Walong Day commemorating the 1962 War, and the Namsai to Namti Cycle Expedition reflect our shared heritage and community spirit."

Mein added that with the Frontier Highway progressing up to Vijaynagar, the region is poised for new avenues of eco-tourism and connectivity-driven development, opening opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and regional growth.

"Arunachal's development must always remain aligned with nature. We must progress, and at the same time, we must conserve and protect the environment too. Together, let us nurture Arunachal's diversity, where culture, community, and conservation coexist in harmony," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)