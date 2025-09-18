West Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): In a significant demonstration of preparedness and unity, the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Civil Administration jointly conducted a large-scale earthquake response mock drill in Along, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said.

The exercise simulated a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five different sites, designed to test the speed, coordination, and efficiency of multiple responding agencies under realistic conditions. Search and rescue teams, along with specialised medical units, were swiftly deployed, while the Incident Response System framework was thoroughly evaluated in action.

The mock drill highlighted key aspects of disaster readiness: improved communication networks, stronger logistical support, and seamless coordination between military and civil agencies. By working side by side, the participating forces demonstrated how collective action can minimise casualties, ensure rapid relief, and restore normalcy in the aftermath of a natural disaster, the release added.

This exercise was not only a test of operational capability but also a reaffirmation of the bond between the armed forces and the civil administration. It emphasised that disaster management is not the responsibility of a single agency, but a shared duty that requires synergy, trust, and mutual support.

Further, as per the release, the success of the drill underlines the commitment of all stakeholders to safeguard communities, strengthen resilience, and build confidence among the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Together, these coordinated efforts reinforce the message that in times of crisis, the strength of unity becomes the strongest shield for society. (ANI)

