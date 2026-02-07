New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The national capital on Saturday witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 213 at 8, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The improvement in the overall air quality follows Friday, when the AQI was recorded at 226 at 8 am. However, categorically, the Air Quality Index remained in the "poor" category.

Meanwhile, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 260 in the "poor" category. In RK Puram, it was recorded at 237 in the "poor" category.

While Delhi's ITO witnessed a busy morning with AQI recorded at 223 in the "poor" category, the AQI at Chandni Chowk was recorded at 232 and was recorded at 239 in RK Puram, in the same category.

The AQI in Aya Nagar was recorded at 151, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), it was recorded at 138, and in Pusa, it was recorded at 157, all in the "moderate" category.

Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The temperature in Delhi is recorded at 13.2°C with strong surface winds during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. The capital city was blanketed in a thick layer of fog this morning. (ANI)

