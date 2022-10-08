Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former State Minister and senior Congress leader from Tawang, Thupten Tempa passed away at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar on October 7 evening.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, "Saddened by passing away of Tempa Ji... May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul..."

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader complained of abdomen pain and was hospitalized on Friday evening. Tempa's condition worsened due to low blood pressure.

Tempa worked as a bureaucrat before joining active politics. He studied MA in International Relations and M.Phil in Diplomacy from JNU, New Delhi.

In 2019, Tempa unsuccessfully contested an INC ticket from 2-Tawang Assembly Constituency against BJP's Tsering Tashi.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed his condolences on his demise and said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of a senior leader of our State and former Minister, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. His contributions to the development of our State shall always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with his family and well-wishers at this hour. My Heartfelt condolences! May his soul rest in eternal peace."

While, MP Tapir Gao tweeted, " I am really saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Thupten Tempa ji, a very senior leader of our state. I pray Lord Buddha gives strength to the bereaved family to overcome the loss at this time and also offer my deepest condolences. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

State BJP president, Biyuram Wahge said " I am deeply shocked to know about the sudden demise of our veteran leader Shri Thupten Tempa ji. My deepest condolences go to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. (ANI)

